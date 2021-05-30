Delhi's single-day Covid death toll drops below 100 for 1st time in 47 days

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 Match 24: MI vs RR playing 11, toss result, head to head details
IPL 2021 Match 13, MI vs DC highlights: Delhi Capitals wins by 6 wickets
Match 14, SRH vs PBKS highlights: Hyderabad registers first win in IPL 2021
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR highlights: Pat's heroics in vain; CSK win by 18 runs
IPL 2021, RCB vs RR highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins by 10 wkts
-
Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.
The fatality rate in the city stands at 1.69 per cent, while the case positivity rate is 1.25 per cent, it said.
There are 12,100 active cases in the national capital.
According to the bulletin, 1,803 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Delhi on Saturday had recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 fatalities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU