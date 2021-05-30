Delhi's single-day Covid death toll drops below 100 for 1st time in 47 days

Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.

The fatality rate in the city stands at 1.69 per cent, while the case positivity rate is 1.25 per cent, it said.

There are 12,100 active cases in the national capital.

According to the bulletin, 1,803 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Delhi on Saturday had recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 fatalities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)