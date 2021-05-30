UP announces Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of scribes who died of Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
MSME loans doubled during CM Adityanath's rule, says UP government
UP CM rings bell at BSE for Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds listing
In UP, no more than 5 people allowed to enter religious places at a time
Uttar Pradesh moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid-19: Details here
-
On the occassion of Hindi Journalism Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday released Rs 10 lakh aid for the kin of journalists who succumbed to Covid-19.
According to UP Chief Minister's Office, on the instruction of Adityanath, the Information Department of the state government had gathered the details of the deceased journalists, and the financial assistance was released to their families on Sunday.
On May 22, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had said 420 doctors across the country have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic.
As per IMA's list, 41 doctors had died in Uttar Pradesh till May 22.
Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst affected states by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health, the state currently has 46,201 active COVID cases, while 20,208 people have succumbed to the viral infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU