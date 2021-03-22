Delhi SDMA to hold meeting on Monday over spike in coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
Delhi registers record single-day spike of 5,891 fresh Covid-19 cases
Delhi records 197 fresh coronavirus cases; positivity rate dips to 0.26%
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths, 217 new cases on Tuesday
11 passengers of 4 UK flights tested positive for Covid-19 at Delhi airport
-
In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) will be holding a meeting on Monday to formulate strategies to combat the virus.
The meeting will take place at 12:30 pm.
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials will be present in the meeting.
On Sunday, Delhi reported 823 new infections, the highest single-day spike which the national capital has registered this year.
According to the figures released by the health department yesterday, the city's positivity rate stands at 1.03 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.69 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU