India records 46,951 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest so far this year

saw46,951new infections being reported in a day,the highest so far this year, taking thenationwide COVID-19tally to1,16,46,081,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday



Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to3,34,646,which now comprises 2.87per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, whilethe death toll increased to 1,59,967with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as47,905 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,23,44,45,774 samples have been tested up toMarch 21with8,80,655 samples being tested on Sunday.

