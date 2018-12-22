It was a cold, foggy morning in the capital on Saturday with minimum dropping to degrees Celsius, four notches below average and air quality remaining 'severe', the Met said.

At 8.30 am, visibility was at 600 metres and humidity was 97 per cent -- a condition nor favourable for dispersal of pollutants in the air.

According to the (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index is 408 with major pollutants being PM2.5 and PM10.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day, with mist or shallow fog in the morning and haze or smog thereafter," an Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cold wave that started midweek here was expected to end on Saturday. even on Thursday, the city recorded degrees Celsius the coldest in December as it was today.

Temperatures across has been similarly low, an Meteorological Department told IANS. Punjab, and were also experiencing biting cold conditions.

Friday's maximum was 20.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below season's average while the minimum was 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below average.