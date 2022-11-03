JUST IN
Delhi wakes up to thick smog, air quality index dips to 'severe' again
Run a campaign to remove encroachment from enemy properties: UP CM Yogi
Cabinet okays subsidy for phosphatic, potassic fertilisers for rabi season
PM Modi to launch new Complaint Management System portal of CVC today
Odisha only state to achieve 100% house water connection in 85 towns: CM
Ensure security of enemy properties across UP: Adityanath directs officials
Morbi bridge collapse was an 'act of God': Accused tells Gujarat court
Startup challenge to offer $100,000 to top 3 winners: Karnataka govt
Govt is committed to celebrate vibrant cultural traditions of Northeast: PM
Over 48,000 candidates register in NE for Agniveer recruitment rally
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Munugodu bypolls: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained after protest
Business Standard

Delhi wakes up to thick smog, air quality index dips to 'severe' again

Unfavorable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents are attributed to the dip in air quality.

Topics
Delhi air quality | air pollution | farm fires

ANI  General News 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Delhiites woke up on Thursday to a thick envelope of smog as air quality in the national capital and in adjoining regions, dipped into severe category again.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital at 8 am was at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) and at 7 am the recorded AQI stood at 408 ('Severe'). Unfavorable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents are attributed to the dip in air quality.

An AQI between 401 and 500 is categorized as severe.

Noida, which is part of the national capital region, slipped to an AQI of 393, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 318 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

An AQI range beteen 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is termed moderate and from 200 to 300 it is poor. AQI ranging from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor.

North Delhi Air Quality recorded the poorest as almost all the stations in the region displayed AQI above 400.

Most of the stations in the capital have an AQI above 300 with the exceptions of a few like Mandir Marg in central Delhi.

According to data by SAFAR, Dhirpur in Model Town plunged to an AQI of 457-a level at which even healthy people can fall ill.

The AQI near IGI Airport (T3) also stood in the 'Very Poor' category today at 346. On Wednesday, the AQI in the area was recorded 350.

With air pollution worsening in the national capital, Delhi authorities halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality improves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 09:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.