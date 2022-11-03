JUST IN
Maharashtra records 295 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths in a day
Business Standard

PM Modi to launch new Complaint Management System portal of CVC today

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the portal is envisioned to provide end-to-end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Central Vigilance Commission

ANI  General News 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the programme marking Vigilance Awareness Week of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will launch the new Complaint Management System portal of the CVC.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the portal is envisioned to provide end-to-end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

PM Modi will also release a series of pictorial booklets on "Ethics and Good Practices"; Compilation of best practices on "Preventive Vigilance" and Special issue "VIGEYE-VANI" on public procurement.

CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year to bring together all stakeholders in spreading the message of integrity in all spheres of life.

This year, It is being observed from October 31 to November 6 with the following theme "Corruption free India for a developed nation".

Prime Minister will also award prizes to five students who wrote best essays during a nationwide essay competition conducted by CVC on the above theme of Vigilance Awareness Week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 06:32 IST

`
