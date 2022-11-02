JUST IN
Morbi bridge collapse was an 'act of God': Accused tells Gujarat court
Startup challenge to offer $100,000 to top 3 winners: Karnataka govt
Govt is committed to celebrate vibrant cultural traditions of Northeast: PM
Over 48,000 candidates register in NE for Agniveer recruitment rally
SC reserves verdict on sale of unused floor area ratio of Amrapali projects
US keeping watchful eye on Chinese activities along Indian northern border
Mamata Banerjee demands SC-monitored probe into Morbi bridge collapse
Women empowerment will uplift society: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagaland
PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on Saturday
ED summons J'khand CM in money laundering case; asks to appear on Thursday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Ensure security of enemy properties across UP: Adityanath directs officials
Business Standard

Odisha only state to achieve 100% house water connection in 85 towns: CM

As of now, as many as 740 Jal Sathis are managing 8.4 lakh consumers and water charges to the tune of Rs 67 crore have been collected

Topics
Naveen Patnaik | Odisha  | water supply

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

Naveen Patnaik
Naveen Patnaik

Odisha is the only state in the country to achieve 100 per cent household water supply connection in 85 out of 114 towns, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the capacity building programme for 'Jal Sathis' here, Patnaik said the state's 'Drink from Tap' mission providing drinking water round the clock adhering to international quality standards has been acclaimed nationally and internationally for replication.

"Odisha's 'Drink from Tap' and 'Jal Sathi' have become national priorities and are now included as part of AMRUT 2.0 for implementation in all the states," Patnaik said.

"Decentralisation and community partnership are the two eyes of Odisha model of urban governance, and our Jal Sathis represent both. I am happy that Jal Sathi, an initiative launched three years ago on pilot basis, is today managing urban water supply in the entire state," he said.

As of now, as many as 740 Jal Sathis are managing 8.4 lakh consumers and water charges to the tune of Rs 67 crore have been collected.

Based on the success of the Jal Sathi programme, the state government has decided to partner with Mission Shakti groups in property tax collection in all the urban areas. This is aimed at increasing revenue collection of the urban local bodies (ULBs) as well as empowering the Mission Shakti groups with more economic opportunities, Patnaik said.

Principal Secretary in the housing and urban development department, G. Mathivathanan, informed that 97 per cent of the urban population in the state now have access to piped water.

While 85 towns of the state have 100 per cent piped water supply connection, the remaining 20 towns will be covered by December 2023, he said.

--IANS

bbm/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Naveen Patnaik

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.