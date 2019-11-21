Delhi water quality: BIS sticks to sample report amid controversy

The controversy over drinking water sample collection for scientific tests in Delhi took a new turn on Thursday with a team asserting that they indeed took a sample from one Deepak Rai's house. Rai while speaking on a news channel on Wednesday denied the sample was taken from his house.

officials on Thursday claimed to have call details and security entry made by the team which collected the water sample.

A row over the tap water quality in Delhi began on November 16, with Consumer Affairs Minister sharing the findings of a study by BIS, which said that Delhi's tap water was the worst among major Indian cities.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected the report, saying the city's water quality cannot be declared as good or bad with just 11 samples.

Raising doubts over the report of a central agency on tap water in Delhi, senior Aam Aadmi party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh dared Paswan to engage an independent agency for testing the water quality, claiming that the Jal Shakti ministry, another central government department, had endorsed the quality standards of piped water supplied in Delhi.