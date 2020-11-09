Demand for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir rising sharply in India, says Cipla

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Stubble burning can worsen Covid-19 situation in north, says expert
Covid-19 crisis: Cipla launches generic remdesivir under brand name Cipremi
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Remdesivir not an effective cure, say WHO study
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Brazil says volunteer in vaccine trial has died
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
-
By Anuron Kumar Mitra
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Demand for COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir is rising sharply in India, a top executive at drugmaker Cipla Ltd
Remdesivir was developed by U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc
Cipla's version, Cipremi, was commercially launched in July and costs just above $50 per 100 mg vial.
"From October onwards, (the company is) seeing very sharp increase in (remdesivir) monthly volumes ... there are no constraints on supplies now," Cipla's global chief financial officer, Kedar Upadhye, told Reuters.
He said the company had sold more than 300,000 vials of the drug across the country as of September.
Remdesivir has become the standard of care for patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19, with more than 50 countries including the United States approving its use.
But the World Health Organization (WHO) said last month that its global trial of COVID-19 therapies had found that remdesivir did not have a substantial effect on the length of patients' hospital stays or their chances of survival.
"In India, the protocols (on remdesivir) have not changed, and demand continues," Cipla's Upadhye said, adding that the company has also begun export of the drug to "a few countries" in the second quarter, without giving any other details.
Mumbai-based Cipla, which has already been supplying the drug to South Africa since July, posted a 41.2% rise in consolidated net profit on Friday for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Pravin Char)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU