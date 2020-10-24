61% of Covid-19 recoveries reported from six states/UTs: Health ministry

-

About 61 per cent of the total recovered cases from COVID-19 are from six states and UTs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
Around 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, it said.
"About 61 per cent of the total recovered cases from COVID-19 are from six states and Union territories (UTs) of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi," the ministry said.
While Maharashtra recorded 20.6 per cent of the total recoveries, 10.9 per cent recovered cases were from Andhra Pradesh, 9.9 per cent from Karnataka, 9.4 per cent from Tamil Nadu, 6.1 per cent from Uttar Pradesh and 4.1 per cent from Delhi, it said.
In a statement, the health ministry said latest recoveries have exceeded the fresh cases in the recent days, with 67,549 COVID-19 patients having recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.
"A total of 53,370 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Eighty per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala is reporting the maximum addition with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 7,000 cases," it said.
India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day. The death toll due to the infection mounted to 1,17,956, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent.
There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 8.71 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry added.
