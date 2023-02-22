DGCA proposes steps for mental health of crew, air traffic controllers

-
To ensure mental wellbeing of flight crew and air traffic controllers, civil aviation watchdog DGCA has proposed various measures, including mental health assessment during the medical assessments and peer support programme.
A circular will be issued to airlines and Airports Authority of India (AAI) to put in place the necessary provisions to implement the recommendations, a senior DGCA official said on Wednesday.
Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) come under AAI.
Amid concerns about the mental health of flight crew and ATCOs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had set up an expert panel.
The panel identified three major domains where measures can be taken. They are "mental health assessment during the medical assessments, Peer Support Programme (PSP), and pre-employment psychological assessment," the DGCA said in a release.
The expert panel comprised experienced DGCA officers, air safety, clinical aerospace medicine and mental health experts (psychologists).
The aim was to "provide best practices and guidance for operators and stakeholders in the field of mental health promotion," the release said.
According to the DGCA official, the circular will come into effect from May 31.
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:25 IST
