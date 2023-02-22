Will inspect landfill sites in next 3 months: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Delhi's newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of will carry out inspection of landfill sites in the next three months.

Minutes after taking charge, she told the House, "We have to work together to fulfil the aspirations of people".

Oberoi defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to emerge victorious in the mayoral polls that took place on Wednesday after much delay since the high-stakes civic polls and after three previous failed attempts to hold the election to the top post.

Later, addressing media in her office, she fielded a few questions before moving back to the House to chair the conduct of the election for the deputy mayor of .

"The 10 guarantees that CM Arvind Kejriwal has given to people, and the dreams that he has foreseen for Delhi, we will work on them," the AAP leader said, when asked what will be her priorities as a mayor.

Asked if the election for the six members of the Standing Committee of the will take place today, she said, "yes".

The mayor thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and the people of Delhi. She also thanked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

"My thanks are due also to the Supreme Court, because of whose order the mayor election was held today peacefully," Oberoi said.

"I will give the best in my term, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Work will officially begin in Delhi from tomorrow onwards, and inspection of landfill sites wil be done in the next three months months," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)