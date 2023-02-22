The 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' motto of G-20 announced by is very uplifting and mobilizing, Managing Director Kristina Georgieva has said adding that it resonates on a human level with all.

"It has chosen a great motto for the presidency that I think resonates on a human level with all of us: One Earth, One Family, One Future. It is the most uplifting, motto of G-20, that I can think of. Very mobilizing for all of us," Georgieva told PTI ahead of her travel to attend the G-20's financial track meeting in Bengaluru.

Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the theme of India's G20 Presidency - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth One Family One Future' - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life human, animal, plant, and microorganisms and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

It also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

Ahead of her trip, Georgieva said that it is very exciting to work with India because India is taking its responsibility as a G-20 presidency, so much to heart and putting so much excitement from inside into it.

"The very fact that different meetings are going to take place in different parts of India, different cities, so the world can experience India during the presidency demonstrates the fact that the country is not into just checking a box of being the presidency but taking it as a global responsibility.

"India recently celebrated its (75th) anniversary of being an independent country. And now it can celebrate bringing that maturity of the nation to play on a global," Georgieva said.

For India or India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of 'Amritkaal', the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence, towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed society, distinguished by a human-centric approach at its core.

India is hosting more than 200 G-20 events in over 50 cities across the country.

