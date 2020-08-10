Dharavi reports nine new Covid-19 cases, raising case count to 2,626

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on



Monday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 2,626, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 2,289 out of the 2,626 patients already recovered, the slum sprawl is now left with only 79 active cases, an official said.

The BMC had successfully broken the chain of transmission in densely-populated Dharavi, which was once hotspot of the viral infection.

