Dharavi reports nine new Covid-19 cases, raising case count to 2,626

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Monday reported nine new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall count to 2,626

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Monday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 2,626, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 2,289 out of the 2,626 patients already recovered, the slum sprawl is now left with only 79 active cases, an official said.

The BMC had successfully broken the chain of coronavirus transmission in densely-populated Dharavi, which was once hotspot of the viral infection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 19:43 IST

