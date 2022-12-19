JUST IN
Business Standard

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 11.6 mn in Nov: DGCA data

In November 2021, air passenger traffic stood at 105.16 lakh

Topics
india air traffic | DGCA

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

civil aviation

India's domestic passenger traffic rose 11.06 per cent to 116 lakh in November over the year-ago period, according to the latest data from aviation regulator DGCA.

In November 2021, the air passenger traffic stood at 105.16 lakh.

The data showed that domestic carriers carried 116.79 lakh passengers in November, higher than 114.07 lakh recorded in October.

After being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path and in recent days, daily domestic air traffic on an average is more than 4 lakh.

In November, no-frills carrier IndiGo carried more than half (55.7 per cent) of the total domestic traffic at 65.01 lakh passengers, followed by Vistara at 9.3 per cent. The latter carried 10.87 lakh passengers.

Air India's market share in November touched 9.1 per cent, followed by AirAsia India (7.6 per cent), Go First and SpiceJet (both at 7.5 per cent).

Air India along with Vistara and AirAsia, which are now part of the same group, flew a total of 30.35 lakh passengers in November with a combined market share of 26 per cent, as per the data.

Budget carrier SpiceJet recorded the highest load factor at 92 per cent in November while IndiGo regained back the top position in on-time performance with an average 92 per cent of its flights departing or arriving on time from four key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, according to data.

In a statement, IndiGo President and Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said that despite numerous challenges, the team has devised and successfully executed its plan to ensure the passenger experience, consistency and operational efficiency that IndiGo is renowned for.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 21:20 IST

