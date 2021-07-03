Dominica PM dismisses claims of plot to abduct Mehul Choksi from Antigua

-
ALSO READ
Dominica Opposition slams Prime Minister Skerrit over Mehul Choksi episode
Rights of Mehul Choksi will be respected: Dominica PM Rooseveltt Skerrit
Eastern Caribbean SC stays Mehul Choksi's repatriation from Dominica
Private jet sent by India to bring back Mehul Choksi leaves Dominica
Mehul Choksi, fugitive businessman wanted in India, captured in Dominica
-
Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has dismissed the claims that his government was involved in the alleged abduction of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.
Dominica PM said his government will allow the court to carry out its process regarding Choksi and gave the assurance that his rights will be respected, Antigua News Room reported, citing Dominica News Online.
Skerrit also refuted the allegations of a plot between the Indian and the Dominican government to abduct Choksi from Antigua, where he was staying since 2018 as a citizen, after fleeing from India.
"To say that the government of Dominica and the government of Antigua along with India colluded in any way, give me a break, that's total nonsense. We don't get involved ourselves in those kinds of activities, those practices, not at all. I mean that is absurd and we reject it and it is unfortunate that anybody would want to propagate this unsubstantiated claim by a gentleman who is before the courts," Skerrit was quoted as saying by Dominica News Online.
Choksi, who is currently in Dominica facing trial, went missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught on charges of illegal entry into Dominica by police after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India.
Choksi's team has been claiming that he belongs to Antigua as he acquired citizenship of that island in 2018. Meanwhile, Indian authorities told the Dominica High Court in their affidavit that Choksi is an Indian citizen and noted that he is erroneously claiming renunciation of citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955.
The 62-year-old Choksi is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU