Don't believe in rumours being spread to defame stir: BKU leader to farmers

BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Thursday wrote an open letter to farmers, urging them not believe in rumours being spread to defame their agitation against the Centre's farm laws.
The BKU (Rajewal) president said rumours are being spread about the farmers' proposed tractor parade on January 26.
It is being spread as if farmers will head towards the Red Fort or Parliament on January 26, Rajewal wrote in Punjabi cautioning farmers not to believe in such rumours.
He apprehended that some anti-farmer forces are desperately trying to fail their peaceful agitation. He stressed that the farmers' ongoing protest will remain peaceful.
Rajewal said the outline of the 'Kisan parade' will be announced next week. Farmers had proposed to take out a tractor parade on the Republic Day if their demands were not accepted by the Centre.
Rajewal noted that an agitation will only be successful if it is completely peaceful.
Rajewal said the ongoing agitation is not limited to farmers only and was receiving support of every section of society as they understand adverse implications of these laws.
It has turned into a jan andolan and has spread to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states after having started from Punjab, claimed Rajewal in the letter.
Giving details about farmers' proposed programmes in coming days, he said Mahila Kisan Diwas will be observed on January 18 and Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purb on January 20.
Azad Hind Kisan Diwas will be observed on January 23 on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he said.
The Centre had moved the Supreme Court, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.
The Centre, in an application filed through the Delhi Police, had said that any proposed march or protest which seeks to disrupt and disturb the Republic Day celebrations will cause an embarrassment to the nation.
Farmers who have been camping at the Delhi borders for several weeks are demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops.
