Punjab bans entry without negative Covid-19 test, vaccination certificate

-
ALSO READ
Ghana polls: President Akufo-Addo wins second term as he bags 51.2% votes
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
Africa's coronavirus cases cross 2.4 million-mark; death toll nears 50,000
Africa crosses 2 million coronavirus cases, death toll nears 50,000
Govt extends current foreign trade policy till September due to Covid-19
-
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the Punjab government on Sunday issued that no one will be allowed to enter the state without a negative COVID-19 test result or a vaccine certificate.
In a set of new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, the state government further said that all non-essential shops would be closed till May 15.
"Nobody to enter the state whether by air, rail or road without either a COVID negative report or vaccination certificate. In addition, all non-essential shops will continue to remain closed till May 15," the order said.
It added, "The daily night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 6 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday will continue. RT-PCR testing of road and streetwise vendors to be carried out."
In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 7,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5,244 discharges, and 157 deaths, the state health department informed. There are currently 60,108 active cases. The total number of discharges stands at 3,15,845 while the death toll is at 9,317.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU