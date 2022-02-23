DRDO successfully tests Quantum Key Distribution tech between 2 cities

A joint team of scientists from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Institute of (IIT) Delhi, for the first time in the country successfully demonstrated Quantum Key Distribution link between Prayagraj and Vindhyachal in Uttar Pradesh, a distance of more than 100 km.

Quantum key distribution is a secure communication method which implements a cryptographic protocol involving components of quantum mechanics. It enables two parties to produce a shared random secret key known only to them, which can then be used to encrypt and decrypt messages.

This technological breakthrough was achieved over a commercial grade optical fibre already available in field. With this success, the country has demonstrated indigenous of secure key transfer for bootstrapping military grade communication security key hierarchy, the said.

The performance parameters have been measured and have been found to be repetitively within the reported international standards at sifted key rates of up to 10 KHz. This will enable security agencies to plan a suitable quantum communication network with indigenous technology backbone.

The Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the scientists and faculty of and IIT Delhi for the demonstration of this technology. In his message to the involved scientific fraternity, he mentioned this as one of the shining examples of synergetic research between DRDO and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Director of IIT Delhi, Professor Rangan Banerjee also congratulated the faculty and scientists of DRDO associated with this development for their dedicated efforts to enhance country's technological capability.

--IANS

gcb/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)