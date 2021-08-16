Drinking water supply through mobile tankers taxable at 18%: AAR

-
ALSO READ
Malaysia to summon Chinese envoy over military jets intruding air space
The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO: How to rebuild sales
Govt extends due date for filing FY20 GST annual returns till March 31
Deloitte to pay Malaysia $80 million to settle claims linked to 1MDB
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
-
Supply of drinking water to the public through mobile tankers or dispensers by a charitable organisation is taxable at 18 per cent under the GST, AAR has ruled.
The Andhra Pradesh bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) has ruled -- in the case of Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation -- that since the organisation is supplying purified water, hence it is not fit for GST exemption.
Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation had sought an advance ruling on whether the supply of groundwater after undertaking purification through Reverse Osmosis to the general public either through the dispensing unit or mobile tanker at a concessional rate is exempt from Goods and Services Tax (GST).
The AAR said the principal supply undertaken by the organisation is a supply of purified water, which is taxable at 18 per cent, while the service of distribution through mobile units is an ancillary service and taxable at 18 per cent.
"It is invariably a composite supply and the rate of tax of purified water prevails, being the principal supply... The said supply is not covered under exemption and taxable at 18 per cent...," it noted.
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said water sourced from open borewells/ ground is not potable, and thereby, that needs to be treated/ purified before supply to the general public.
"Imposing a tax of 18 per cent on purified water supplied to the public for consumption would be against the fundamental human right. Government must rise to this occasion and exempt all forms of supply of potable water in unsealed containers," Mohan added.
Under GST, drinking water packed in 20-litre bottles are liable to 12 per cent tax and waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated water, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter are taxed at 18 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU