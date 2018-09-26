Rafale govt-to-govt discussion, wasn't in power when deal was done: Macron

French President Emmanuel has said that the deal was a "government-to-government" discussion and he was not in power when the multi-billion dollar agreement for 36 fighter jets was signed between India and

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the session, was asked if the Indian government had at any point told or Dassault - the French aerospace major - that they had to accept Reliance as the Indian partner for the deal.

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with in September last year for procurement of 36 fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 580 bn, nearly one-and-half years after Prime Minister announced the proposal during a visit to Paris. The delivery of the jets is scheduled to begin from September, 2019.

"I will be very clear. It was a government-to-government discussion and I just want to refer to what Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi very clearly said a few days ago," Macron, who became French President in May last year, told reporters here Tuesday without elaborating.

"I don't have any other comment. I was not in charge at that time and I know that we have very clear rules," he said in his first comment on the issue.

Macron, who assumed the presidency in 2017, emphasised that this is a government-to-government discussion and "this contract is part of a broader framework which is military and defence" coalition between India and France.

"This one is very important to me because this is a strategic" coalition and not just an industrial relation. "That is my point. I just want to refer to what PM Modi said on this situation," he said.

A huge controversy over the has erupted in India after a report in the French media quoted former president as saying that the selection of the Indian company in the was done at the behest of New Delhi.

Hollande said that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for the French aerospace giant in the Rs 580 bn and France did not have a choice.

His comments to 'Mediapart', a French-language publication, triggered sharp reactions from the opposition parties which have been accusing the government of massive irregularities in the deal and benefiting despite not having any experience in the aerospace sector.

The party recently raised several questions about the deal including the rates, and accused the government of compromising interest and security while promoting "crony capitalism" and causing a loss to the public exchequer.

The report quoted Hollande as saying, "It was the Indian government that proposed this service group, and Dassault which negotiated with Ambani. We had no choice, we took the interlocutor who was given to us."



Prime Minister Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after holding talks with then French president Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris. The final deal was sealed on September 23, 2016.

The has said it was in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners.

In its statement, said the contract for supply of 36 Rafale jets is a government-to-government agreement, adding "It provides for a separate contract in which commits to make compensation investments (offsets) in India worth 50 per cent of the value of the purchase."



The company also said its partnership with Reliance has led to the creation of the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) joint-venture in February 2017.