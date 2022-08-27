JUST IN
Delhi Police deny permission to comedian Munawar Faruqui for show
Over two dozen people sustain injuries in truck accident in UP's Gonda
Gujarat: Communal flare-up close to memorial set to be inaugurated by PM
Twitter tells Shashi Tharoor-led panel it follows strict data privacy
US Treasury official concludes India visit with discussions on Ukraine
PM Modi to inaugurate iconic Riverfront foot-over bridge in Ahmedabad today
J-K: 3 OGW's arrested in Baramulla, incriminating material recovered
Tikait accuses govt of misleading people over MSP, says stir will continue
Maharashtra govt hikes reward money for medal winners of Commonwealth Games
India no more a weak country, reputation has increased globally: Rajnath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference with UN
Business Standard

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu: BSF

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border here by the Border Security Force in the early hours of Saturday, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Pakistan-India  | BSF

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

BSF
Photo: ANI Twitter

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border here by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, while he was trying to sneak into the Arnia sector from across the border, they said.

They fired a few warning shots and took the man into custody, the officials said, adding that no incriminating material was found in his possession.

On August 25, the BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt when its troops seized eight kg of suspected heroin from a Pakistani intruder along the IB in Samba district.

The intruder was shot at and injured, but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 10:14 IST

`
.