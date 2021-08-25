EAM Jaishankar speaks to UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab on the developments in Afghanistan in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of the country.
"Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary @Dominicraab this afternoon. Our conversation focused on developments in Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.
India has been in touch with several leading powers over the situation in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in the war-torn country.
Almost all countries have been focusing on evacuating their citizens and partners from Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban on August 15.
India began its evacuation mission on August 16 and it has already brought back over 800 people, including a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus.
