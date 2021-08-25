Assets belong to country; BJP or Modi don't own them: Mamata on NMP

-
ALSO READ
Mamata accuses BJP of threatening railway workers, promises to protect them
West Bengal elections: Mamata Banerjee says BJP's people are 'goons'
I'm a street fighter, I fight from battleground: Mamata to BJP after EC ban
Mamata Banerjee moves SC on filing of affidavits in Narada sting case
BJP's Nadda accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'murder' of constitutional ethos
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, claiming that it is a ploy to sell assets that belong to the country and not to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP.
Terming the NMP as a "shocking and unfortunate decision", the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the money raised by selling those assets will be used during elections against opposition parties.
"We condemn this shocking and unfortunate decision. These assets belong to the country. It is the property of neither Modi nor the BJP. They (central government) can't just sell a country's assets as per their whims and fancies," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.
The entire country will stand together and oppose this "anti-people" decision, she said.
"The BJP should be ashamed. No one has given them the right to sell our nation's assets," she said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU