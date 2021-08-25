Assets belong to country; BJP or Modi don't own them: Mamata on NMP

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday slammed the Centre over its Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, claiming that it is a ploy to sell assets that belong to the country and not to Prime Minister or the

Terming the NMP as a "shocking and unfortunate decision", the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the money raised by selling those assets will be used during elections against opposition parties.

"We condemn this shocking and unfortunate decision. These assets belong to the country. It is the property of neither Modi nor the They (central government) can't just sell a country's assets as per their whims and fancies," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The entire country will stand together and oppose this "anti-people" decision, she said.

"The should be ashamed. No one has given them the right to sell our nation's assets," she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 6 lakh crore Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

