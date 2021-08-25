Subdued rainfall likely in north, central India during next 4 days: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
After Tauktae, India braces for Cyclone Yaas on eastern coast
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
-
North, central and western parts of India is likely to see subdued rainfall activity during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
During the same period, the eastern part of the country is likely to see an increase in rainfall activity, it said.
The IMD said the entire monsoon trough lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till August 26.
"Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over the northwest, central India and west coast during the next four days," the IMD said.
Strong southerly or southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to continue to prevail till August 26.
Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 27 and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till August 29 and isolated heavy rains likely over Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh till August 27.
The weather department also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over east India during the next two days.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rains over Tamil Nadu are likely during the next five days and over Kerala and Mahe from August 27-29, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU