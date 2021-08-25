Delhi Police chief appointment: SC sets deadline of 2 weeks for HC

-
ALSO READ
Plea in HC challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief
Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charge as Delhi Police chief
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against Asthana's appointment
SC to hear plea against appointment of Delhi police chief if numbered
A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services
-
The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to decide within two weeks the plea pending before it challenging the appointment of senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner.
The 1984-batch IPS officer, who had shifted to Union cadre from Gujarat and was earlier serving as the director general of Border Security Force, was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27, four days before his superannuation on July 31.
He will have a tenure of one year as the police chief of the national capital.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant permitted NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' (CPIL) to move to the Delhi High Court to intervene in the pending plea against the appointment of Asthana.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that some more time be given to the high court as the government will have to file its response to the pending plea there.
The petition, moved by advocate Prashant Bhushan, urged the court to set aside the Centre's order to appoint Asthana after extending his service period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU