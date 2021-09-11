President Kovind to lay foundation stone for UP National Law University

President will lay foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court on Saturday.

"The President of India, will visit Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj) tomorrow (September 11, 2021) to lay the foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court," informed an official release by the President's Secretariat yesterday.

Earlier in August, President Kovind visited the state wherein he addressed various public outreach programmes.

