Rajasthan receives 66% extra rain this season, say Met officials

Rajasthan has received 66 per cent surplus rains this monsoon, said Meteorological Department officials, adding that Banswara was the wettest city

IANS  |  Jaipur 
A woman wades through a waterlogged road following incessant monsoon rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Representative Image

Rajasthan has received 66 per cent surplus rains this monsoon, said Meteorological Department officials, adding that Banswara was the wettest city after recording a rainfall of 357 mm from June 1 to July 28.

Sirohi recorded 353.7 mm of rainfall, which was second highest in the state, and Jhalawar received 33.7 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur in Rajasthan has been receiving heavy rains since Monday and hence Army personnel had to be called to take up the rescue work.

Life has come to a standstill with trains being suspended and road connectivity lying disconnected due to heavy rains in Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, schools have also declared a holiday and people have been stuck in their homes since Monday evening.

The Army personnel have been deployed in many parts of Jodhpur since Wednesday to help the district administration in taking up rescue work.

Along with the rescue work, Army personnel are also delivering food items to the people trapped in their homes for several days. Jodhpur has recorded heavy rains of around 10 inches in three days.

The Army personnel have rescued a large number of people by boat.

The Meteorological Department officials confirmed that Jodhpur received about 10 inches of rains from Monday evening to Thursday morning.

The SDRF team was also called, which shifted nearly 150 people trapped in rain waters to a nearby school.

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 06:36 IST

