JUST IN
Poor rainfall in Gangetic plains may spike food inflation in near-term
Thermal plants not co-firing enough biomass likely to face penalty
How to change the address on your vehicle's RC online? Check details here
Uttarakhand: 10 dead as avalanche hits group of trainee mountaineers
Shah announces reservation for Pahadi community under ST category in J-K
India saw 20.5 billion online transactions worth Rs 36 trillion in Q2FY22
2 dead, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Chitrakoot district
Former Brigadier BD Mishra takes oath as Meghalaya governor in Shillong
Five reported dead, 1 injured in car-bus collision near Maharashtra's Latur
Govt approves Rs 26,000 crore to install 25K mobile towers in 500 days
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Court sends Russian to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Reduction in sown acreage to feed inflation: Bank of Baroda report
Business Standard

EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications

EC said it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications

Topics
Election Commission | Political parties

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission
Election Commission of India. Photo: Shutterstock

The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to political parties for providing authentic information to the voters to assess financial viability of their election promises and also sought their views on the issue.

The EC said it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications.

The proposed format for disclosure of election promises made by political parties seeks to bring standardisation in the nature of information facilitating comparability.

Disclosure proforma mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises and availability of the financial resources.

By proposing the reform, the poll panel aims to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Election Commission

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.