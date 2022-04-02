ED attaches assets worth Rs 409.92 crore in lottery scam case

-
ALSO READ
Coal scam of Rs 6,000 Cr in last 14 years in Gujarat: Congress
Enforcement Directorate summons Jacqueline Fernandez again in PMLA case
Bank loan fraud: Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 100-cr worth assets
Bank loan fraud: Enforcement Directorate arrests MD of Hyderabad firm
Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes Bill for online sale of movie tickets
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday that it has provisionally attached movable assets worth Rs 409.92 crore in a lottery scam case involving Martin Santiago, better known as 'Lottery King'.
"ED has provisionally attached movable assets worth Rs 409.92 crore under PMLA, 2002 in the case of Lottery scam against M/s. Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd. & its various sub-distributors/area-distributors," the Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet.
Future Gaming & Hotel Services Private Limited is led by Santiago Martin who built his business empire by printing and selling lottery tickets.
Having started out as a labourer in Yangon, Myanmar, he returned to India, starting his business in Tamil Nadu in 1988, and slowly expanded to Karnataka and Kerala. But in 2003, Martin had to take his business outside Tamil Nadu, after the state government banned lotteries.
The ED has attached various immovable and movable assets of Future Gaming & Hotel Services under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU