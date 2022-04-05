ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's linked assets for money laundering

The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to MP and his family under the anti- law, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, they said.

The attachment is linked to a probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

