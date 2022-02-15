ED conducts multiple searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe linked to the operations of the underworld and related property transactions, official sources said.
About ten locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capital city and the action is being conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Some premises linked to a politician are also being covered, they said.
The ED action is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and some intelligence inputs received by the former agency, they said.
