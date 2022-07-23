ED grills Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee overnight over school jobs scam

-
Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee overnight in connection with the teacher recruitment scam case.
The agency sleuths, who started the interrogation at the residence of the minister at 8 AM on Friday, are still continuing with the process.
ED officials have recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from one of the properties of Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata.
Chatterjee was the state education minister when the scam took place and ED is probing the money laundering aspect of those allegedly involved in it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
