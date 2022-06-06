ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's residence in money laundering case

-
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at the residence of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain as part of a money-laundering investigation being conducted against him, officials said.
The raids, including that at the residential premises of Jain in Delhi and certain other locations, are being conducted as part of a "follow up" in the case, the officials said.
Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and he is under Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9.
Special Judge Geetanjli Goel on May 31 issued the remand order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought Jain's custodial interrogation for 14 days.
Mehta, seeking Jain's custody, told the court that there was a chequered layer of money. He further informed that the agency was trying to find out whether the accused was laundering somebody else's money or if there were other potential beneficiaries.
“The money hasn't stopped at Rs 4.81 crore. It is beyond. Some facts we don't have, but the accused is aware,” Mehta said, adding that the likelihood of tampering with evidence could not be ruled out till the agency ascertained the real trail.
Mehta further told the court, “This is not a one-time offence. This is of a recurring nature which may still be going on. He (Jain) may be able to throw light during custodial interrogation."
The agency had earlier provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of a money-laundering probe.
