ED seizes Rs 1.85 crore from accused of Kerala gold smuggling case

(ED) seized Rs 1.85 crores found in the accounts of case accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED officials, they initiated proceedings to seize all the assets of former principal secretary of the CMO M Sivasankar who was arrested in connection with the case.

Under the case, ED will file a charge sheet against Sivasankar in court on Thursday.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)