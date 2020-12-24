ED seizes Rs 1.85 crore from accused of Kerala gold smuggling case

-
Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 1.85 crores found in the accounts of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to the ED officials, they initiated proceedings to seize all the assets of former principal secretary of the Kerala CMO M Sivasankar who was arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case.
Under the PMLA case, ED will file a charge sheet against Sivasankar in court on Thursday.
The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.
