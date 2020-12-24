PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

Prime Minister will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 at 11 am through video conferencing.

"Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Governor of West Bengal and Union Minister will also participate in the event.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of Importance by an Act of Parliament.

The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release stated.

