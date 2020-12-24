PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

-
ALSO READ
Visva Bharati University to hold final semester examination in September
Visva Bharati to write to PM Modi, seek central forces after violence
Mamata speaks to Governor over Visva Bharati's law and order situation
PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University
Violence at Visva-Bharati: Campus to remain closed till situation improves
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal on December 24 at 11 am through video conferencing.
"Looking forward to addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic #VisvaBharati University, Shantiniketan, among our premium centres of learning which is closely associated with Gurudev Tagore. Do tune in tomorrow, 24th December at 11 AM," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.
The Governor of West Bengal and Union Education Minister will also participate in the event.
Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament.
The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU