Eighty-six fresh Covid-19 cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 32,616

Nagaland on Thursday reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, 113 less than the previous day, pushing the tally in the state to 32,616, an official of the health department said.
The state had recorded 199 fresh infections on Wednesday.
Nagaland's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the sixth consecutive day.
The north-eastern state now has 287 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,456 people have recovered from the disease, including 17 in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus recovery rate has fallen to 93.34 per cent from 93.57 on Wednesday, the official said.
Altogether 1,170 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.
As many as 8,413 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in the state till Wednesday.
A total of 13,55,991 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,68,216 people in the state thus far, the official said.
