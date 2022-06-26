India pushes for projects in Sri Lanka instead of more credit lines: Report

-
ALSO READ
Stalin appeals to people to contribute to humanitarian relief for Sri Lanka
TN urges Centre to allow humanitarian aid from state to Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu: Report
Sri Lankan protesters include Tamil victims in civil war memorial
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu
-
Instead of offering more credit lines, India is pushing for quicker implementation of its projects in Sri Lanka, a media report said on Sunday.
This had been stressed by the four-member Indian delegation led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during its discussion with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other senior officials in Colombo on June 23.
In its report, the Sunday Times said that the Mannar-Pooneryn wind power plants granted to Adani Green Energy Limited, the West Container Terminal in which Adani Ports has a controlling stake; and the proposed joint venture solar power plant in Sampur with India's National Thermal Power Corporation are among the projects New Delhi was keen to fast-track.
According to the newspaper, it was unlikely that more credit lines are to be secured from India for fuel, even though there could be a $1 billion swap but not for oil.
India was also facing difficulties in procuring oil supplies, it added.
Following the meeting on June 23, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement: "Both sides had a productive exchange of views on the current economic situation in Sri Lanka as well as India's ongoing support. In the meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the two sides had an in-depth discussion on the Sri Lankan economy and efforts undertaken by the Government of Sri Lanka towards achieving economic recovery.
"In this context, both sides highlighted the importance of promoting India-Sri Lanka investment partnership including in the fields of infrastructure, connectivity, renewable energy and deepening economic linkages between the two countries."
While speaking to President Rajapaksa, Foreign Secretary Kwatra had assured that India, as a close friend, would extend its fullest support to Sri Lanka in overcoming the difficult situation, the statement added.
--IANS
sfl/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU