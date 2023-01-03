Employees of 3 state-owned power Cos to strike from Jan 4 in Maharashtra

Unions of three state-owned power companies in have warned of a 72-hour strike from Wednesday to protest against privatisation of power companies, an official said on Tuesday.

The strike has been called by Rajya Karmachari, Adhikari and Abhiyanta Sangharsh Samiti, an action committee of power company unions.

"More than 30 unions of drivers, wiremen, engineers and other employees have come together to thwart the attempt of privatisation in the state-owned power companies," Krushan Bhoir, general secretary of State Electricity Workers' Federation told PTI.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (Mahavitaran), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan) and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co Ltd (Mahanirmiti) are the state-owned power companies.

Employees of these companies have been staging agitations since the last two to three weeks, while on Monday, 15,000 employees had staged a demonstration outside the Thane collector office, he said.

"Nearly 86,000 employees, officers and engineers of the three power companies, along with 42,000 contract employees and security guards will go on a 72-hour strike starting Wednesday to protest against privatisation," Bhoir said.

One of the major demands of the protesting employees is that Adanai Group's power subsidiary should not be given a parallel distribution licence to make profit in Bhandup in eastern Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, he said.

In November last year, an Adani group company had sought licence for expanding its power distribution business into more areas of Mumbai. Adani Electricity Navi Mumbai Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Transmission, had applied to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for a parallel licence for power distribution under the jurisdiction of Mahavitaran in Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Taloja and Uran areas.

"There are no financial demands in this agitation, but we want these power companies owned by people of the state to survive. These should not be sold to private capitalists who intend to only make profit," Bhoir said.

In the strike notice given to the state government last month, the action committee has also warned of an indefinite strike from January 18, if the demands are not met, he added.

