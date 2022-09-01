Employment rate among youth at 5-year low: Varun Gandhi cites CMIE data

-
ALSO READ
Youths have 'many doubts, questions' on Agnipath: BJP MP Varun Gandhi
Experts not convinced about CMIE's unemployment data for April
India adds 8.8 mn new jobs in April; yet inadequate to meet demand: CMIE
MNCs needed for youths from other countries to work in India: Sisodia
Agnipath has job potential in corporate sector for youths: Industry leaders
-
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday cited the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data to claim that employment rate among youths has a hit five-year low.
He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asked government departments to fill up 10 lakh job vacancies and added that none of them have been able to frame a solid plan so far.
"How long the struggling youth will wait," he asked in a tweet.
The CMIE data, he said, showed that the youth's employment rate has fallen to 10.4 per cent from 20.9 per cent earlier.
The Pilibhit MP has been critical of the government on a host of issues, including its handling of the issue of employment.
In June, Modi had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.
The direction from the prime minister had come following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 17:05 IST