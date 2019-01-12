JUST IN
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

The shootout had broken out at Chowdhry Bagh area of Litter tehsil after terrorists ambushed an army patrol. More details are awaited.

ANI  |  Kulgam 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Katpora area in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to police and security forces, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped and firing is going on from both the sides.

The encounter broke out during a search operation in the area when the terrorists fired upon the forces. No casualties or injuries have been confirmed so far.

On January 8 one terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

