SC asks Republic to file affidavit on Maharashtra govt's 'vindictive' move

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Republic Media Network to file an affidavit on the "series of vindictive and vendetta driven action" of the Maharashtra government.
The Apex Court sought the affidavit while it was hearing the Maharashtra government's plea against the Bombay High Court's order suspending two FIRs filed against Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, according to a press release by Republic Media Network.
Appearing for Goswami, Senior Advocate Harish Salve informed the Supreme Court that there was a series of events since April 2020 to target his client.
In response, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said: "The point is this that we would like you to put on affidavit and give a picture of course of things to come."
"While nobody is above the law, some people are targeted with higher intensity. There is a culture these days, that some people need a higher degree of protection," the CJI observed.
Republic Network said that it will reveal "the coercive and illegal methods of the Mumbai Police, the incessant harassment of our journalists and the seemingly tainted routes being used to try and fix and frame Republic."
"We pledge that nothing will remain secret anymore. Republic shall put every detail before the Honourable Supreme Court. We believe that the truth can't be concealed for long, and with the matter now slated to come before the Honourable Supreme Court we have no doubt that justice will prevail in its truest form," it said.
