Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Sopore township in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.
Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Watergam area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them and the security personnel retaliated.
The gunfight was going on when the last reports came in, the police official said.
