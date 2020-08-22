JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Brazil is returning to normal from coronavirus pandemic, says Bolsonaro
Business Standard

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Baramulla

An encounter has started in Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district hours after the attack on a 'naka' party in the area

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Pampore encounter | Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Army, Kashmir, encounter
Army soldier takes position near encounter site in Kashmir.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the officer said. The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 12:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU