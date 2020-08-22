Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Baramulla

-
ALSO READ
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Baramulla
J-K: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces near Srinagar
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam
J-K: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Amshipora, operation continues
Army recovers cache of arms, ammunition in J-K's Baramulla district
-
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.
He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them.
The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the officer said. The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU