Business Standard

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases reach 292,174, death toll jumps to 6,231

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 10 patients died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 6,231

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases on Saturday reached 292,174 after 586 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 10 patients died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 6,231.

Sindh registered a total 127691 cases, Punjab 96,057, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,602, Islamabad 15,472, Balochistan 12,473, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,638 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,241 cases.

A total of 275,317 people have recovered from the disease across the country and 731 patients are in critical condition.

The total number of active patients is 10,626, it said.

So far, 2,414,902 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the country, including 25,537 in the last 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 11:33 IST

