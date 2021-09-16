Ensure those buying liquor are not treated as cattle: Kerala HC to govt

-
ALSO READ
Delhi reduces legal drinking age to 21 from 25; restaurateurs cheer move
People rush as liquor stores reopen in Noida after Covid-19 lockdown
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
Rules allowing home delivery of liquor in Delhi come into force from today
Liquor sales recover, rise 6% in fourth quarter; FY21 sales fall 12%
-
The Excise department would be responsible for ensuring those coming to buy alcohol at liquor outlets, including those of state-run Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), are not treated as "cattle" and those watching this are not subjected to "ridicule and embarrassment", Kerala High Court said on Thursday.
"You (Excise department) are a statutory authority. You have to ensure that those coming to purchase liquor at these shops are not treated as cattle and those who watch liquor being sold like this are not subjected to ridicule or embarrassment. "I myself am embarrassed to see the queues outside the liquor shops," Justice Devan Ramachandran said and added that some people, however, feel that we should take pride that people stand in "disciplined" queues outside these outlets. He directed the excise department to file a report within one month on the steps taken to bring the functioning of the liquor shops upto a level as directed by the court earlier. The court commenced hearing of the matter by referring to a letter sent by a woman, a housewife and mother, from Kottayam worried over the shifting of a liquor outlet near to a bank in her locality. In her letter dated September 7, the woman said that women and girls would find it difficult to walk past such outlets and the one she was referring to was being shifted near a bank where there was already a dearth of parking facilities. The court asked both the Excise department and BEVCO to take a look into the issue raised by the woman in her letter. It also said to the Excise department that it would be held responsible or accountable for any such complaints that the court receives in future on this issue. The court was hearing a contempt plea which was filed claiming non-compliance of its 2017 judgment directing the state government and BEVCO to ensure that no nuisance is caused to businesses and residents of an area in Thrissur due to a BEVCO outlet there. During the hearing, BEVCO's lawyer suggested that each and every letter received by the court may not be gone into. To this the court said, "How many letters have I told you about? Let me tell you this is not the only one. I have received at least 50 letters by now on this. I only took up the letter which according to me was relevant." The judge said that the letter indicates that "people are scared" of such outlets coming up near their areas and women are scared even to come out and complain against the same. Justice Ramachandran said it takes a lot of courage on the part of someone to come out and complain against such outlets and directed the Excise department -- "I want something to be done immediately". The court also said that it took four years for the government and BEVCO to implement the direction given in the 2017 judgement and that too happened because of the prevailing pandemic. "So sometimes COVID is good," the judge said. The court also refused to pass any directions on BEVCO's oral request for directions to the state and Excise department to increase the number of liquor outlets, saying that it is for the government to take a call on that. The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 18. The high court on September 2 had said that had it not intervened to reduce queues outside BEVCO liquor outlets, "we would have been sitting on a catastrophic time bomb".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU