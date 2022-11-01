JUST IN
Business Standard

PM asks Raj, Guj, MP, Maha govts to prepare roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the governments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to hold detailed discussions and prepare a roadmap to develop the Mangarh Dham

Topics
Narendra Modi | rajasthan | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Mangarh (Rajasthan) 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter Handle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the governments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to hold detailed discussions and prepare a roadmap to develop the Mangarh Dham.

The dham, a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913, is located in Rajasthan's Banswara district on the Gujarat and the desert state's border, a region with a large tribal population.

The four states together under the leadership of the Centre can develop the memorial more so that tribal leader Govind Guru's place, Mangarh Dham, can create an identity at the global level, Modi said addressing a gathering.

The tribals massacred in 1913 were being led by social reformer and tribal leader Govind Guru.

"These four states and the government of India has to take it (the dham) to a new height. In that direction, the government is fully committed," he said while addressing a gathering at the memorial.

He said that it can be called a national monument or any other name can be given to it.

When the programme was going on, the Press Information Bureau tweeted, "PM@narendarmodi declares Mangadh Dham as National Monument,#Rajasthan."

At the event, the prime minister shared the dais with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 13:23 IST

