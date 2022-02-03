Covid-19: Schools re-open for classes 8-12 in West Bengal

-
-
Schools in West Bengal reopened for classes 8-12 with COVID-19 Protocols on Thursday.
Earlier on Monday, state chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the reopening of schools for classes 8 to 12 from February 3.
"Schools in West Bengal for classes 8 to 12, colleges, universities to reopen from February 3," Banerjee announced.
Earlier in January, in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government has decided to shut down schools and other educational institutes, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks from January 3.
Speaking to ANI, Ashmita shah share her experience of being away from school for two years and said that she missed the school environment the most.
"When the lockdown was imposed, I was in 8th standards now I am in 10th standard. There is a mixed feeling but I am excited as I used to miss the school environment the most," she said.
Swati Sen Gupta, the Teacher also expressed her happiness saying it is going to be excited for both students and teachers.
"It is really nice that school is reopening. It is going to be full of excitement for both students and teachers.
Asked about the experience in teaching offline and online class, Gupta said "Offline class is definitely a better experience.
