European Union administers over 300 million coronavirus vaccines

The European Union (EU) has administered more than 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday.

"We have passed 300 million vaccinations in the EU. Every day, we get closer to our goal: to have enough doses delivered to vaccinate 70 per cent of adults in the EU next month," she tweeted.

As of Monday, 53.3 per cent of the EU adults had received at least one dose, and 353 million doses had been delivered to the 27-state bloc, reports Xinhua news agency.

"By now, almost a third of all adults in the EU are fully vaccinated," European Commission deputy chief spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Monday.

The EU vaccine strategy is based on a portfolio of different types of vaccines.

To date, five vaccines have been granted conditional marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency.

Up to 4.4 billion doses have been bought by EU member states through advanced purchase agreements.

Fully vaccinated citizens will be able to enter their vaccination data into the new EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate.

Going into operating on July 1, the health certificate will allow EU citizens to travel without restriction within the Schengen area.

--IANS

ksk/

